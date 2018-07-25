I tend to think about the whole trajectory of my time in New York as really just “before El Rey” and “after El Rey.” El Rey was just such a rocket that it took me from here to there in the matter of three years. Literally every five months I felt like something major happened.

When I first moved to here, I was eating at Juice Press a lot, even though I definitely couldn't afford it at that time. They were still making all the food in each individual shop then, and, honestly, as a cook, I thought they had the best flavors—the most unique flavors, because nobody else was doing anything like that in New York. I’d had similar stuff in San Francisco—there was Café Gratitude and all that raw and vegan stuff—but the flavor profile was just so different. It was really refreshing. It was during the height of the farm-to-table kind of shit where everything was really heavy, buttery, and very country-French. It just seemed more interesting, so that's why we went in that direction.

We didn’t realize how big it was going to become. It totally took us by surprise. Looking at the numbers every month when I took over—for 650 square feet, it was just insane how successful we were.

It wasn't perfect. It was one of my first forays into management, and I've learned a lot, but I think there was something very special about it. I really cared about all the employees that worked there, and we set up a model that I still think hasn't really been explored that much in New York. Since it was so small and everybody was serving, busing tables, and all that stuff, everybody was in the tip pool, except myself. So there wasn’t a real hierarchy of staffing—which happens in most restaurants—and everybody was making really great money. It’s really tricky to try and fix the system, but that model actually worked there and it was really beautiful. There was an energy behind it.

I'm not trying to romanticize things, but it's definitely something that I'm proud of. There was a crew of people, and we did something together. It’s evident in how crazy the sales were, the lines, the trust that everybody had in us that anything we put out they would wanna eat up. Some of the smartest people I've ever worked with I got to know either on staff there or as customers. It was just a really amazing and beautiful thing.

My whole life changed because of that. Every six months, a review would come out. We got two reviews from the New York Times: one as part of their casual eats section and a one-starred one for our dinner service. For a coffee shop, it was kind of crazy. That whole experience taught me to stand up for what I believe in and drove me to open Lalito. My partners here were regulars at El Rey who had been there since day one.

There’s a big difference between being management and having straight-up skin in the game.

The funny thing about opening a place is that whatever you have in your mind leading up to the opening, the moment you open the doors it's gonna be completely obliterated. It all changes. Which I'm sure is true about basically anything. I think now that the cool thing is that there's no perfect answer, and I think we're just striving to try to do things a little bit differently. Again, that's not to say that it goes off perfectly, but I think there's starting to be more of a shift towards the environment that you create for the employees.

There’s also a big difference between being management and having straight-up skin in the game. It's rewarding because you can start to make those decisions that are more about how you want to change the industry. Actually putting your money where you mouth is. But I think it's hard because we opened up the week after the election. And that changed a lot of things. It still residually affects, like, how people want to participate in their day-to-day life.